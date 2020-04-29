The Ordinary

High-spreadability Fluid Primer

$8.20

Created to achieve flawless makeup coverage, The Ordinary High Spreadability Fluid Primer is a priming base that glides perfectly onto the skin. The primer works by smoothing the skin with its serum-like texture to attain an even base before makeup application. It specifically prepares and refines the skin by minimizing imperfections, shine, and pores, leaving you with a subtle look. The priming base is developed with top flexibility silicones that are responsible for combating unpleasant factors. In particular, this includes the build-up of pigments around the eyes and the accumulation of dry skin patches to give a more natural finish. With its formulation aimed at oily skin types, the primer creates a seamless and clear complexion due to its hydrating and non-oily properties. Because it is lightweight, the primer prevents makeup from becoming cakey or patchy, while its high spreadability ensures a silky and even finish. It also helps the makeup to stay in place longer without having to retouch, as it does not dry out the skin and is comfortable to wear. The product is vegan and cruelty-free. It is also free from alcohol, nuts, and oil.