What it is: An ultra long-wear polish in beautifully glamorous shades.What it does: Using Shade-Lock Technology, this over-performing formula delivers full-coverage, high-impact color and fade-proof shine. Special polymers resist chipping, while a resin complex extends wear and intensifies the brilliant finish.How to use: Brush a thin layer of nail color onto nails. Allow to dry one minute, then follow with a second coat. Let dry."/