TSLA

High-rise Yoga Capris With Pockets

$13.98

Buy Now Review It

***NOTICE ALERT*** When adding to cart! Please be sure to select sellers "Teslagears USA, Teslagears INC" and Fulfilled by AMAZON. All other sellers are not selling AUTHENTIC TSLA Gears and possibly selling Fakes. Please direct any questions to us or Amazon Customer Service. *Alert True to Size : Please Follow Recommendations* --ex) X-Small (5'2"-112lbs) --ex) Small (5'5"-136lbs) --ex) Medium (5'4"-149lbs) --ex) Large (5'5"-165lbs) X-Large (5'4"-180lbs) --ex) 2X-Large (5'7"-213lbs) TSLA Brand Certified Guaranteed to be the best and only Yoga Athleisure you'll ever need. If you are not satisfied for any reason, 30-Days NO RISK 100% Full Refund Assurance. Aerisoft Thick-Contour Design (Enough thickness with breathability: No See through) that slims, conforms, and contours with each pose and movement. Uniquely design for more support and coverage that enriches the wearer's silhouette Beautifully designed with focused craftsmanship for improved shape control, better breathability, UV protection, and long-lasting durability. Beyond the Yoga studios and to the outdoors, blending fashion and function for at the gym or any day-to-day activities.