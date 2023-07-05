Ava & Viv

High-rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-on Pants

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 55% Linen, 45% Rayon Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Pull On Inseam Length: 28 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Wide Leg with a Relaxed Fit Garment Details: Front Pocket, Full Waistband Elastic, Drawstring Waistband Fabric Weight Type: Lightweight Fabric Stretch: Ultimate Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash, Tumble Dry TCIN: 87406240 UPC: 196983707125 Item Number (DPCI): 021-07-2182 Origin: Imported Description These High-Rise Wide-Leg Linen Pull-On Pants from Ava & Viv™ adds comfort and style your collection of warm-weather bottoms. Fashioned with a breezy wide-leg cut made from lightweight linen-blend fabric, these stylish pants will keep you nice and comfy all day long. The full elastic drawstring waist offers easy on and off and helps you find an ideal fit, while the two handy pockets add functional style. Pair with a range of tops and footwear for effortless styling options. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.