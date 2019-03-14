Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Gap
High Rise Wide Leg Crop In Mint Green
$59.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Gap
The high rise you love. With a right-now wide leg. This pair is unique. Slight variations between pairs are a natural result of our special wash technique.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Trousers With Turn-up Hem
$69.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Wide-leg Pants
$34.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Warp + Weft
Icn Wide Leg
$98.00
$73.50
from
Warp + Weft
BUY
DETAILS
Zimmermann
Anais Printed Cotton And Silk-blend Wide-leg Pants
$420.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Gap
DETAILS
Gap
Stretch Cotton String Bikini
$10.99
$5.49
from
Gap
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
High Rise Cigarette Jeans With Secret Smoothing Pockets
$69.95
from
Gap
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
Long Sleeve Crewneck T-shirt
$14.29
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Gap
Everyday Smooth Multiway Bra
$44.50
from
Gap
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted