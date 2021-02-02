Wild Fable

High-rise Sweatpants

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 60% Cotton, 40% Recycled Polyester Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Front Drawstring Inseam Length: 28 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Relaxed with a Standard Fit Pockets: Front on Seam Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81186577 UPC: 829576608706 Item Number (DPCI): 331-11-4230 Origin: Imported Description Women’s sweatpants with a high-rise fit and front drawstring. These high-rise sweatpants are complete with front and seam pockets. Recycled Polyester We designed this product using at least 20% recycled polyester (excluding trimmings, ornamentation, interlinings, and linings; see Material for full fiber content), a fabric that’s created by turning old plastic into new polyester fibers. Making products with recycled polyester helps prevent plastic waste from ending up in landfills – another way we’re committed to promoting sustainability.