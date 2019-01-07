Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Simon Miller
High Rise Straight Crop Jeans
$300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Denim Straight-cut style Ankle length Hidden zip at fly Button at waist Slant front pockets Patch back pockets Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold Made in the USA Style #SIMIL30159
Featured in 1 story
23 Pairs Of Mom Jeans Starting At $23
by
Austen Tosone
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
MOTHER
Stunner Ankle Fray Not
$228.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Denim & Supply
Reno Boyfriend Jean
$125.00
from
Ralph Lauren
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Skinny Elektra Jeans
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
J Brand
Photo Ready Remy
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
More from Simon Miller
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$490.00
$220.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Bonsai Bag
$590.00
$265.50
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
Patent Leather Sandals
£350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Simon Miller
White Beep 45 Thong Sandals
£350.00
£175.00
from
Browns
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted