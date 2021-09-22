Nili Lotan x Target

High-rise Skinny Ankle Faux Leather Pants

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

With a style that's easy to dress up or down, the High-Rise Skinny Ankle Faux Leather Pants from Nili Lotan x Target are a piece that'll quickly become a go-to in your wardrobe. Designer Nili Lotan's sophisticated, minimalist approach is reflected in the chic slim fit and simple black color, with faux leather material balancing things out with a touch of edginess. The pants hit at the ankle to let you showcase footwear from stilettos to combat boots, and stretch fabric allows for comfortable wear. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.