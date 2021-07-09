Torrid

High Rise Shortie Short

Details With our shortest inseam, this shortie short offers just enough coverage and hugs your curves in all the right ways. The double waistband and button pocket on the front gives them a classic throwback look. Our Super Soft fabric has an extraordinary stretch and a buttery, brushed feeling that’s soft enough to sleep in. High rise Slim through the hips and thighs Frayed hem CONTENT + CARE Cotton/rayon/polyester/spandex Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size shorts SIZE + FIT Model is 5'11", size 1 3.5” inseam More Details Shipping & Returns