Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
ASOS DESIGN Curve
High Rise ‘relaxed’ Dad Jeans
£30.40
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
High rise 'relaxed' dad jeans
More from ASOS DESIGN Curve
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Curve Oversized Jumper In Brushed Yarn
£30.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Oversized Cardigan
$48.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Satin Mix & Match With Lace Cami & Short Set
£14.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Oversized Leather Look Biker Jacket
£50.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted