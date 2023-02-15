VERVET

High Rise Pieced Super Flare Stretch Jean

$72.99

At Buckle

DETAILS High rise Slim through the hip and thigh 27" super flared bottom opening Frayed hem details Shoe sku 966940 Model Info: Height: 5'7" | Bust: 30 1/2" | Waist: 23" | Hip: 35" | Wearing Size: 24x34 ITEM NO. 73910T5624 STYLE T5624L | SKU 159437 FABRIC & CARE 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex. Machine wash cold inside out with like colors. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Warm iron if needed or dry clean optional. This quality denim is hand-finished for a unique look. It will wear like your favorite jeans, with each hole and tear continuing to destruct over time. You will love the comfort of this denim that has the look and feel of years of wear. Imported