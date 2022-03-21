United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Ganni
High-rise Paper Bag Pants
$345.00$207.00
At mytheresa
Tap GANNI's laid-back tailoring codes with these beige pants. Defined by a paperbag waistline, they’re cut from stretch cotton-blend twill to a relaxed silhouette with a D-ring belt. Tuck a form-fitting top into yours and complete the look with simple sandals. material: 74% cotton, 24% polyester, 2% elastane care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees side slit pockets zipped side detachable belt, belt loops Designer colour name: Tannin