Ganni

High-rise Paper Bag Pants

$345.00 $207.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Tap GANNI's laid-back tailoring codes with these beige pants. Defined by a paperbag waistline, they’re cut from stretch cotton-blend twill to a relaxed silhouette with a D-ring belt. Tuck a form-fitting top into yours and complete the look with simple sandals. material: 74% cotton, 24% polyester, 2% elastane care instructions: machine wash at 30 degrees side slit pockets zipped side detachable belt, belt loops Designer colour name: Tannin