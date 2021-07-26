Madewell

High-rise Mid-length Denim Shorts

$72.00 $34.99

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide A mid-length version of our holy grail jean shorts, these cutoffs have the same superflattering high rise complete with our holds-you-in Magic Pockets in front. Made of our best-selling Heritage Stretch denim that has an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel. High rise, fitted through hip and thigh. Front rise: 10 3/4"; inseam: 7". Do Well: For each pair made at the Fair Trade Certified™ factory, we contribute to a Community Development Fund managed by the workers. 96% cotton/3% poly/1% spandex Heritage Stretch denim. Magic Pockets, copper-colored hardware. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. MD746