Madewell

High-rise Loose Flare Overalls

$158.00 $126.40

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide The cut: Inspired by vintage workwear, our newest overalls have flared legs, a zip-front and a snap-close pocket on the bib. The fabric: Premium denim that combines the holds-you-in structure of rigid with a touch of stretch for day-one comfort. 13 1/4" high rise, fitted through hip and thigh, 21 3/4" straight leg opening, 31" inseam. Premium 99% cotton/1% elastane Cone® low-stretch denim. Machine wash. Import. Madewell.com only. ND615