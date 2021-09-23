Victor Glemaud x Target

High-rise Jogger Pants

$35.00

Fit & style Model is wearing size L in video Knit pink jogger pants with bright lime piping detail Cotton-blend construction with spandex for stretch Pull-on, mid-rise fit that's relaxed through legs Knit cuffs at ankles Side pockets Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 73% Cotton, 20% Polyester, 7% Spandex Garment Length: Ankle Closure Style: Pull On Inseam Length: 28 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Relaxed with a Regular Fit Pockets: Side Pockets Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Description These knit pink High-Rise Jogger Pants from Victor Glemaud x Target bring retro athletic vibes to your outfit with their cool silhouette and bold contrasting color palette. Featuring a pull-on, high-rise fit and cotton-blend construction with spandex for stretch, these joggers make an easygoing addition to your wardrobe that you'll reach for again and again. Bright lime green piping detail runs down the center of the legs on front and back, and rib-knit cuffs at the bottom form a comfy fit at the ankles. Plus, these pink and green knit joggers are designed with side pockets for stashing small items. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.