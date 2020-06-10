Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Levi's
High-rise Jean Shorts
$31.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Target
High-Rise Jean Shorts
Need a few alternatives?
Commando
Classic Control Shorts
$58.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Staud x New Balance
Performance Bike Short Kelly
$60.00
from
Staud
BUY
H&M
Cycling Shorts
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
Weekday
East Tuned Black Shorts
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Levi’s
Levi's
Levi's Pride Oversized Trucker Jacket
$118.00
from
Levi's
BUY
Levi's
Vintage Shortall
$69.50
$39.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Levi's
Levi's 501 Jeans Dark Wash, Sz. 28 X 32
$140.00
from
Fair Season
BUY
Levi's
Size 26 Vtg Levi's 501 Jeans Tag Size 9 In Medium Blue
$169.00
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shorts
Beyond Yoga
High-waisted Bike Short
$68.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Marine Serre
Abstract Print Bike Shorts
$440.00
$228.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Alexa Chung
Mesh Cycling Short
$150.00
$45.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
Gracemade
The Rise Shorts
$98.00
$80.00
from
Gracemade
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted