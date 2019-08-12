Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Citizens of Humanity

High-rise Full-length Trouser Jean

$238.00
At Aritzia
This is a high-rise, full-length trouser jean with a relaxed fit. It's made with a lightweight, vintage-inspired organic-cotton denim in a medium indigo wash.
Featured in 1 story
Every Denim Collection Needs A Pair Of These
by Ray Lowe