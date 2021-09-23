Victor Glemaud x Target

High-rise Flare Sweatpants

Description Bring an athletic look to your everyday wear with these High-Rise Flare Sweatpants from Victor Glemaud x Target. Not your average sweatpants, these high-rise pull-on knit pants feature a wide flare leg and get an added touch of detail from contrasting white piping that pops against the black fabric. The classic fit is snug and comfortable through the waist and upper legs, before flaring out into a chic bell at the bottom. With no zippers or buttons, they also offer a sleek, polished look that's easy to pair with a coordinating jacket or a variety of tops in your wardrobe. Renowned for his statement knitwear, Victor Glemaud brings a joyful celebration of all people to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. Victor pairs his love of multicolored stripes and color blocking with thoughtful details to create vibrancy within the everyday for his wearers.