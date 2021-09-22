Nili Lotan x Target

High-rise Flare Jeans

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Full Closure Style: Fly Button and Zipper Inseam Length: 33 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Flare with a Casual Fit Pockets: Back Inner Pocket, Front Inner Pocket, Front Coin Pocket Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82637534 UPC: 195994255861 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2676 Origin: Imported Description The High-Rise Flare Jeans from Nili Lotan x Target offer a perfectly vintage vibes inspired look you'll love with a high-rise fit, flared legs and cool retro details. These casual-fit denim jeans are made of 98% cotton with 2% spandex for a stretch fit, and close with a fly button and zipper on the high-rise waistline. Side button closures on the leg openings add a unique touch of detail to the design, while the classic five-pocket design of front, coin and plain back patch pockets complete the look. Exploring the tension between high and low, designer Nili Lotan brings her sophisticated, minimalist approach to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. By blending European simplicity with ’70s Americana cool, Nili creates pieces as versatile as they are timeless.