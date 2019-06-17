Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
& Other Stories
High Rise Culotte Jeans
£65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
High waisted denim culottes in organic stretch cotton, high rise semi stretch and flared culotte silhouette.
Need a few alternatives?
J Brand
Tailored High-rise Flare
$198.00
from
J Brand
BUY
Jesse Kamm
Sailor Pant
$395.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
Victoria Beckham
Flare High-rise Jeans
$320.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Loewe
Fisherman Stonewashed Cuffed Jeans
$650.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
More from & Other Stories
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Criss Cross Lace Up Heeled Sandals
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
from
Levi's
BUY
NYDJ
Ami Skinny Jeans
$139.00
from
NYDJ
BUY
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted