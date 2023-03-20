Noir Kei Ninomiya

High-rise Bubble-hem Satin Midi Skirt

$751.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Otherworldly silhouettes such as this black midi skirt debuted on Noir Rei Ninomiya’s SS23 runway – note the gathered waist that flares into a voluminous bubble hem. Shown here with: Noir Kei Ninomiya Cropped ruffled houndstooth wool-blend tailcoat, Noir Kei Ninomiya Padded-shoulder cotton-poplin blouse, Maison Margiela Tabi 60 leather Mary Jane pumps and Maison Margiela 5AC mini leather bag