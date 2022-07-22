J. Crew

High-rise Bikini Bottom In Tossed Floral

$69.50 $21.60

Size & Fit High rise. High-cut leg. Moderate coverage. Product Details Our new-and-improved high-waisted bottom, now crafted with a little more coverage in the back . We re-imagined every single suit in our swim collection using over 60 percent recycled materials to help keep waste out of oceans and landfills. 82% recycled nylon/18% elastane. 92% recycled poly/8% elastane lining. Our swimsuits are machine washable, but we recommend hand washing, as it helps keep the fabric and shape of the suit looking newer, longer. Import. Online only. Item BH552. Our Fabrics, Re-imagined Sustainable This item contains a sustainable material, like organic cotton, recycled polyester, or with certifications like Fair Trade. Recycled This item contains a recycled material, such as recycled polyester or nylon. Learn MoreShop All Re-imagined