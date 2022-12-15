Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Ganni
High-rise Bikini Bottom
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
Stick to the basics with this classic high-waisted bikini bottom, finished with a printed logo and ruched detail on the center back.
More from Ganni
Ganni
High-rise Bikini Bottom
BUY
$145.00
Ganni
Ganni
Ruched Top Handle Bag
BUY
$115.50
$165.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Leopard Tie Band Mini Dress
BUY
$575.00
Ganni
Ganni
Soft Wool Scarf
BUY
$135.00
Ganni
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted