Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Onzie
High Rise Bike Shorts
$54.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Athletic jersey Leopard print Shell: 76% nylon/24% spandex Hand wash Made in the USA of imported materials Style #ONZIE30151
Need a few alternatives?
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Short 6"
C$64.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Short 6"
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Alala
Alala Vamp Short - Black
£80.00
from
BUY
Under Armour
Women's Heatgear® Armour Bike Shorts
£30.00
from
Under Armour
BUY
More from Onzie
Onzie
2 Pack Protective Face Masks
$30.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Onzie
2 Pack Protective Face Masks
$24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
Onzie
2 Pack Protective Face Masks
$24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
brand: onzie
2 Pack Protective Face Masks
$24.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Activewear
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Short 6"
C$64.00
from
lululemon
BUY
lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Short 6"
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
Entireworld
Sweats
$88.00
from
EntireWorld
BUY
Koral
Rade Limitless Plus Sports Bra
$88.00
$42.00
from
Koral
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted