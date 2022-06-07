Wild Fable

High-rise Bike Shorts

$12.00 $9.60

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Plus Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex Garment Length: Above Knee Closure Style: Full Waistband Elastic Inseam Length: 9 Inches Rise: High Rise Fit: Slim Fit Garment Details: No Pocket, Full Waistband Elastic Stretch: Stretch Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry TCIN: 81414922 UPC: 829576976768 Item Number (DPCI): 331-14-0953 Origin: Imported Description Women's high-rise bike shorts from Wild Fable. Slim fit design made from a soft, stretchy fabric for breathable comfort, complete with a full elastic waist for ease of wear. Finished with a high-rise cut. If you’re not satisfied with any Target Owned Brand item, return it within one year with a receipt for an exchange or a refund. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.