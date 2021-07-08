United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Torrid
High Rise A-line Shortie Short
$49.50$20.99
At Torrid
Additional Information Details With our shortest inseam, this shortie short gives just enough coverage and hugs your curves in all the right ways. It has an A-line silhouette with a fitted waist and a wider fit from the hips down to the hem. Our Vintage Stretch has the feel and look of classic denim with just the perfect amount of stretch. High rise A-line cut 5-pocket design Intentional whiskering CONTENT + CARE Cotton/spandex Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size jeans SIZE + FIT 3.5” inseam More Details Shipping & Returns