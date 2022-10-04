United States
Lucky Brand
High Rise 90s Loose
$129.00
At Lucky Brand
Take it easy in our retro-inspired High Rise 90s Loose jean, a modern update to a classic fit straight from hip to ankle for an authentic, laid-back look. High rise with a straight fit and straight leg Distressed dark wash denim Comfort stretch with just the right amount of give 5-pocket styling with button-and-zip fly Rise: 11 3/4 inches; Leg opening: 16 inches (size 27)