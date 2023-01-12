J.Crew

High-rise ’90s Classic Straight Jean With Snowy Stewart Tartan Patches

$168.00 $42.80

Buy Now Review It

At J.Crew

Size & Fit High rise. Fitted at the hip, easy through the thigh, with a straight leg. Front rise: 11"; 27 1/2" inseam; 14 1/4" leg opening (based on a size 25). Overall FitBased on user reviews Runs Small True to Size Runs Large Between true to size and runs large. Product Details Introducing our newest, '90s-inspired jean with a classic straight leg for an "I've had this pair forever, and they're still my favorite'' kind of vibe. Plus, we added a few seasonal touches, like flannel patches in a tartan plaid print. These jeans contain cotton made from recycled materials, which might include fabric scraps or old clothes. 80% cotton/20% recycled cotton. Zip fly. Traditional 5-pocket styling. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM919. How stretchy are these jeans? Zero stretch.