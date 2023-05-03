Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
FP Movement
High-rise 7/8 Wrap Lose Control Leggings
£78.00
£29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Girlfriend Collective
Rye Rib High-rise Legging
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Aerie
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
BUY
$33.71
$44.95
Aerie
PACT
The Coastal Daily Pant
BUY
$78.00
$98.00
PACT
PACT
The Studio Banded Jogger
BUY
$62.00
$78.00
PACT
More from FP Movement
FP Movement
High-rise 7/8 Wrap Lose Control Leggings
BUY
£29.95
£78.00
Free People
FP Movement
Fast Track Onesie
BUY
$148.00
Free People
FP Movement
Quilted Hiker Pack
BUY
$98.00
Free People
FP Movement
Mvp Duffle Bag
BUY
$128.00
Free People
More from Leggings
Girlfriend Collective
Rye Rib High-rise Legging
BUY
$44.00
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Aerie
Offline Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
BUY
$33.71
$44.95
Aerie
PACT
The Coastal Daily Pant
BUY
$78.00
$98.00
PACT
PACT
The Studio Banded Jogger
BUY
$62.00
$78.00
PACT
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted