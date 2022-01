Free People

High-rise 7/8 Jump Back In Leggings

£118.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Ultra lightweight and breathable while still keeping you warm and dry, these perfect leggings are featured in a high-rise design with sheer mesh inserts for added dimension. The Fit: High-rise waist; 7/8 crop The Feel: Lightweight and ultra soft; holds-you-in waist The Features: Made from Dryarn, a super breathable yet insulating fabric Why We ♡ Them: Perfect as a base layer for and (and every!) activity