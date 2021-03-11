United States
H&M
High Profile Chelsea Boots
£29.99
At H&M
High profile Chelsea boots in imitation leather with elastic gores in the sides and a loop front and back. Linings in woven fabric made from recycled polyester and insoles in imitation leather. Patterned soles. Heel 5 cm. Composition Outer sole: Thermoplastic rubber 100% Lining and sock: Polyester 100% Upper: Imitation Leather 100% Art. No. 0898889001 True to size Based on Small Spot on Large