Amped Wireless

High Power 700mw Dual Band Ac Wi-fi Range Extender

$40.10

Amped Wireless REA20 High Power 700mW Dual Band AC Wi-Fi Range ExtenderThe Amped Wireless High Power 700mW Dual Band AC Wi-Fi Range Extender expands the range of any 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi network by repeating the signal (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz) from a Wi-Fi router and redistributing it in a new"extended" location. The flagship Range Extender provides industry leading Wi-Fi coverage coupled with ultra-fast AC1200 Wi-Fi speeds. The REA20 is equipped with a total of ten amplifiers, two 2.4GHz amplifiers, four 5.0GHz amplifiers, four low noise amplifiers, and three high gain antennas to provide high performance extended Wi-Fi coverage. It is the first Extender to feature double amplification with advanced 2-stage 5GHz amplifiers that ensure the longest range and extended coverage. The REA20 features 5 gigabit ports that allow additional networking devices, such as PCs and network switches to be connected at blazing fast speeds. The 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender works with all brands of single band or dual band Wi-Fi routers and service provider gateways. Unleash your iPads, Android tablets, smartphones and e-readers with the most powerful, fastest, universal Wi-Fi range extender available.