NARS

High-pigment Longwear Eyeliner

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

High pigment. High precision. High style. There's no holding back. New High-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner delivers unprecedented intensity in just one swipe. The gel-like formula glides on with comfortable ease, instantly depositing rich color that's blendable, then sets exactly where you want it for up to 12 hours. The sharpenable tip defines waterlines and smokes out lash lines. Available in 16 shades, from matte to metallic. Persistent. Resistant. Irresistible. Stop at nothing. WHAT IT DOES: Highly pigmented, gel-like eyeliner pencil delivers long-lasting wear in matte-to-metallic shades Multi-functional application for a variety of looks; the artistry pencil is perfect for creating a precise line, tightlining, smudging for a smoky effect and waterline application Intense, instant color payoff; a unique, gliding formula with immediate high-impact payoff Longwearing, rich color; the innovative longwear gel formula glides smoothly with no skipping or tugging 12-hour wear Humidity-proof and perspiration-proof Water-resistant and transfer-resistant Sharpenable HOW TO USE: Precise Tightline: Via Veneto, an everyday black shade, can be used for a multipurpose application Lift top lashline gently with fingertip and fill in gaps between the roots of lashes Continue to trace along upper waterline to darken lashline Smoky Look: Apply Gran Via, an extreme black shade, for a smoldering effect Line along the lashline, then smudge and blend up toward bridge Layer with a deep eyeshadow, then blend and diffuse Artist Tips: Use The Strip as a base for any eyeshadow to add a cool, brightening effect, or Rodeo Drive to add golden warmth Line waterline with Rue Bonaparte to create the illusion of a more "awake" brightened eye, or with Santa Monica Blvd to create the look of a wider eye Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 9572979