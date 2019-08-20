Baby Angel x Caballo Dorado

High Ostrich Boot

$175.00

Buy Now Review It

At Opening Ceremony

Baby Angel x Caballo Dorado's High Ostrich is a classic rodeo-style boot in a fresh colorway. The off-white shaft features an abstract design in green stitching and is juxtaposed with a dotted green vamp. Their classic silhouette features a pointed toe and an angled wooden heel. Rodeo boot Dotted vamp Pointed toe Curved upper Pointed toe Angled wooden heel Boots come with removable charms 100% Calf leather, wood Made in Mexico