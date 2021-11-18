Gestalten

High On Design: The New Cannabis Culture

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 64487291; Color Code: 000 High on Design showcases the new brands, designs and creators behind the weed revolution. While cannabis is a recreational drug still strongly associated with Western subculture, it has evolved into a booming industry. A wave of entrepreneurs has responded, looking to generate a new generation of consumers. Through insightful texts, High on Design reflects on the novel aesthetics, people and trends of contemporary cannabis culture, and provides a wider view of the phenomenon, including crime, science, the marketing of weed as a booster of creativity and a medical aid and the use of hemp in clothing are all considered. Hardcover; 2020, gestalten. Size - 256 pages - Dimensions: 8.46”l x 0.98”w x 10.43”h