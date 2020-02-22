Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Plus
Dresses
ASOS CURVE
High Neck Mini Smock Dress
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Plus-size dress. by ASOS DESIGN. Your new go-to dress. High neck. Crochet lace inserts. Shirred cuffs for extra stretch. Zip-back fastening. Regular fit. True to size.
Need a few alternatives?
Unique Vintage
Deco Silver & Black Flapper Dress
$98.00
from
Unique Vintage
BUY
Hutch
Daniella Velvet Maxi Dress
$230.00
$79.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Nasty Gal
You Can Slit With Us Plus Midi Dress
£22.00
£13.20
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Reformation
Starlight Dress Es
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
More from ASOS CURVE
ASOS CURVE
Curve Plisse Culotte Pants
$35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Egerton Rigid Cropped Kick Flare Jeans
£35.00
£13.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Egerton Rigid Cropped Kick Flare Jeans
$56.00
$22.50
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS CURVE
Curve Crinkle Notch Front Swimsuit
$42.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Unique Vintage
Deco Silver & Black Flapper Dress
$98.00
from
Unique Vintage
BUY
Hutch
Daniella Velvet Maxi Dress
$230.00
$79.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Nasty Gal
You Can Slit With Us Plus Midi Dress
£22.00
£13.20
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
Reformation
Starlight Dress Es
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted