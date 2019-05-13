David's Bridal

High-neck Mikado Plus Size Ball Gown Wedding Dress

£488.42 £439.58

Buy Now Review It

At David's Bridal

With clean lines and a simple silhouette, this plus size mikado ball gown is for the bride who wants to make an elegant statement. The seamed, high-neck bodice leads to a keyhole back. Covered buttons accent the back seam from waist to train, and sheer tulle insets on the sides provide subtle detail to the otherwise unembellished bodice. David's Bridal Collection. Plus size. Polyester. Sweep train. Side pockets. Back zipper; fully lined. Dry clean. Imported. Also available in regular, petite, extra length, and plus size extra length. Model is wearing Ivory.