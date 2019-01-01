Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
COS

High-neck Cashmere Jumper

$225.00
At COS
Made from fine-knit cashmere, this high-neck jumper has extra-long sleeves that are designed to be gathered on the arms. A relaxed fit, it has a straight hemline and tightly ribbed finishes.
Featured in 1 story
18 Statement Knits To Hibernate In This Winter
by Georgia Murray