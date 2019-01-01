Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
COS
High-neck Cashmere Jumper
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Made from fine-knit cashmere, this high-neck jumper has extra-long sleeves that are designed to be gathered on the arms. A relaxed fit, it has a straight hemline and tightly ribbed finishes.
Featured in 1 story
18 Statement Knits To Hibernate In This Winter
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Altuzarra
Doisneau Wool Turtleneck
$437.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
DETAILS
itsasickness
Full Turtleneck
$1200.00
from
itsasickness
BUY
DETAILS
Tibi
Striped Cape Pullover
$365.00
from
Tibi
BUY
DETAILS
Pixie Market
High Neck Neoprene Top
$50.00
from
Pixie Market
BUY
More from COS
DETAILS
COS
Gathered A-line Sleeveless Dress
$125.00
$87.50
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Long Silk Dress
$250.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Canvas Bucket Hat
£25.00
from
COS
BUY
DETAILS
COS
Wide-brim Hat With Open Back
£29.00
from
COS
BUY
More from Sweaters
DETAILS
Etro
Metallic Wool-blend Turtleneck Sweater
$800.00
$400.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Oversized Ribbed-knit Cardigan
$295.00
$177.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere Ballerina Raglan
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Cashmere V-neck
$100.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
