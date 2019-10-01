Lane Bryant

High-low Faux-wrap Fit & Flare Dress

$79.95

At Lane Bryant

Dinner party or drinks with the girls? We did your shopping for you. This fit & flare dress has it all: a faux-wrap style that's made for flaunting, an animal print that brings the energy and a romantic swing and sway for a flirty entrance. Strappy heels -- a must! Faux-wrap V-neck and skirt. 3/4 sleeves. Belt and loops at covered elastic waist. Bust darts provide shape and the perfect fit. Lightweight woven satin fabric. High-low hem. No closure, pull-over style.