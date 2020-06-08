CUSHNIE for Target

High-low Dress

The High-Low Dress from CUSHNIE exudes the simple glamour that’s ever so befitting to the female form. Gathered detail at the center emphasizes the feminine silhouette of a V-neckline and surplice-like design, made even more elegant by the short cape sleeves that gently flutter over the shoulders and around to the back. A tubular behind-the-neck spaghetti tie daintily hangs down the back, emphasizing the subtle allure of a triangular cutout. The skirt of this dress mimics the bodice with its gathered detail, drawing one side up a touch higher than the other to create the asymmetric hemline, also showing just a bit more leg — a graceful celebration of the female form. Carly Cushnie brings her artfully crafted designs and refined sense of minimalism to Target with this limited-edition dress collection. A red carpet favorite among many iconic women in Hollywood, the CUSHNIE aesthetic celebrates and empowers today’s modern woman with timeless silhouettes that achieve the perfect fit for the female form.