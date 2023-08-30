Quay

High Key

$65.00

At Quay

Keep it HIGH KEY with our #1 bestselling aviator designed to flatter every face shape and size – just look at our 20k 5-star reviews. This unisex fan fave features a flat, oversized lens that perfectly balances weight and durability. Lens: Fade, gradient, polarized lenses Frame: Aviator shape Arms: Standard metal arms Details: Signature triangle notches Nose Bridge Fit: Adjustable silicone nose pads EXTRA LARGE is formerly Original, LARGE is formerly Mini. Case and cloth included.