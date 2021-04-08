Mupater

【3-PIECE BAR DINING SET WITH STORAGE】This counter height dining bar set would denifitely meet your demand of daily use for its 2-in-1 design of both bar sets and storage. Unlike most of other dining sets in the market, this set can provide you more space and comfort while enjoying your breakfast with your family or friends. 【HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL】Unlike other bar set made of chipboard or particleboard, this tall bar set is made of non-toxic high-grade P2 MDF top and durable scratch-resisitant black metal frame. The industrial design can fit perfectly to living room, dining room, kitchen and more 【DESIGN FOR COMFORT】It is just the right size and height for you while seating. This is a space-saver as you can just put two bar stools beneath the bar table. 【EASY ASSEMBLY AND MAINTENANCE】Installation of this high bar dining set is so easy with tools and easy-follow instrcution included. Maintenance is easy, too. The bar table is scratch-resistant and easy to clean 【OVERALL DIMENSIONS】Table size: 47.2''L x 23''W x 40.5''H. Bar stool size: 15.7''L x 11.8'' D x 25.5''H. Weight capacity of chair: 264lbs. Weight capacity of table: 132lbs. Numer of shelves: 3 tiers If you are in the market for a bar table set that can save your home space. Then, this is for you, When you finish your breakfast, you can just put two bar stools beneath the bar table, which saves a lot of space of your dining room or kitchen. Made of environmental friendly wood board with melamine cover, the bar table set is scratch resistant and easy to clean. And constructed by iron structure, both the chair and table have large weight capacity. Besides, the pads on the feet not only increase stability, but also prevent floor from scratch. In addition, they are adjustable so that the bar table set can be used even on uneven ground. Except for home use, it is also suitable for commercial in restaurants, pubs, or other business places. This bar table set is sold with a counter height table and 2 pub chairs, so just invite your friend to join your dining time.