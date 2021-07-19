Wacoal

High Impact Sports Bra

$47.60

Buy Now Review It

At Bare Necessities

Bra Fit Expert Pick Features Work out with ease in this underwire sports bra Built for high-impact activities such as kickboxing Encapsulated cups for support; compression for holding Natural shape achieved with molded double-layer cups Added comfort thanks to outside underwire 8 row, single hook strap adjustments; may vary by size Extra support given with inner slings in G and H cups Breathable mesh back and moisture-wicking microfiber Style #855170 Content Body: 80% Nylon, 20% Spandex. Care Hand wash, line dry. Country of Origin: Imported