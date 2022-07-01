Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Zara
High Heel Platform Shoes
£39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
High Heel Platform Shoes
BUY
£39.99
Zara
Jeffrey Campbell
Seventies Platform Sandal
BUY
£168.00
Revolve
Stradivarius
Platform Sandals
BUY
£39.99
Stradivarius
KG KURT GEIGER
Sky
BUY
£39.00
Kurt Geiger
More from Zara
Zara
High Heel Platform Shoes
BUY
£39.99
Zara
Zara
Lace Up High Heel Rhinestone Shoes
BUY
£55.99
Zara
Zara
Contrast Cowboy Boots
BUY
$119.00
Zara
Zara
Flat Strappy Sandals
BUY
$35.90
Zara
More from Heels
Zara
High Heel Platform Shoes
BUY
£39.99
Zara
Jeffrey Campbell
Seventies Platform Sandal
BUY
£168.00
Revolve
Stradivarius
Platform Sandals
BUY
£39.99
Stradivarius
KG KURT GEIGER
Sky
BUY
£39.00
Kurt Geiger
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted