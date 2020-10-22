Exa

High Fidelity Foundation

$38.00 $30.40

Buy Now Review It

At Credo Beauty

High Fidelity Foundation This Product Is:a buildable semi-satin foundation in 43 shades charged with anti-pollution actives Good For:all skin types including dry, mature, sensitive, blemish-prone, combination and normal Need help finding your shade? Get matched in 3 steps. Bundle With: Exa Jump Start Smoothing Primerfor$13 off your order Why We Love It: Exa Beauty High Fidelity Foundation is aweightless vegan foundation that can be worn sheer to full coverage for a luminous glow that looks just like your skin on a really good skin day.Makeup meets skincarewith a lightweight base of comforting aloe vera juice and plumping peach fruit extract to protect the skins barrier against environmental stressors. Protective microalgae actives, soothing maqui berry and hydrating hyaluronic acid team up with advanced pigment technologyso that this foundationfeels light and lasts long. This cruelty-free foundation is made with gluten-free ingredients, is safe for sensitive skin and approved by dermatologists. Shop High Fidelity Foundation in 43 Shades: Fazon 110:deep dark with warm red or golden undertonesXia 120:deep with cool red undertonesJulie 130:deep with neutral red undertonesNya140:rich brown with golden undertonesDequan 150:rich brown with neutral golden undertonesElliot 160:rich brown with neutral red undertonesPaetynn 170:medium deep with golden undertonesAnnette 180:medium deep with rich olive undertonesRaphaelle 190:medium deep with neutral red undertonesRae 200:deep tan with golden undertonesJessica 210:deep tan with warm red or golden undertonesSoraya 220:deep tan with neutral undertonesMia 230:deep tan with olive undertonesReilly 240:deep tan with peach undertonesValentine 250:tan with cool or olive undertonesAlex 260:tan with olive or golden undertonesRebecca 270:tan with rich peach undertonesMac 280:medium with neutral or golden undertonesSeb 290:medium with olive or golden undertonesMichelle 300:medium with neutral undertonesBrandy 310:medium with golden tan undertonesLaura 320:medium beige with golden undertonesBensley 330:medium beige with peachy undertonesKoko 340:medium beige with pink undertonesKB 350:medium light beige with golden undertonesOakjoo 360:medium light with neutral undertonesDawn 370:medium light with golden undertonesAlyssa 380:medium light with subtle peach undertonesAllie 390:medium light beige with subtle golden undertonesLydia 400:light neutral with rosy beige undertonesJames 410:light neutralAnnica 420:light neutral with subtle golden undertonesDana 430:light with rosy undertonesKatey 440:light beige with warm peach undertonesEmily 450:light with olive or golden undertonesGretta 460:fair to light beige with rosy undertonesStefania 470:fair to light skin with subtle golden undertonesLiam 480:fair to light with neutral with subtle rosy undertonesHannah 490:fair with subtle olive undertonesWhit 500:fair beige with rosy undertonesCarolina 510:fair with subtle golden undertonesJoshua 520:fair with subtle rosy undertonesTerese 530:fair with neutral undertones