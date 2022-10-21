Exa

Why We Love It: Exa Beauty High Fidelity Foundation is a weightless vegan foundation that can be worn sheer to full coverage for a luminous glow that looks just like your skin on a really good skin day. Makeup meets skincare with a lightweight base of comforting aloe vera juice and plumping peach fruit extract to protect the skin’s barrier against environmental stressors. Protective microalgae actives, soothing maqui berry and hydrating hyaluronic acid team up with advanced pigment technology so that this foundation feels light and lasts long. This cruelty-free foundation is made with gluten-free ingredients, is safe for sensitive skin and approved by dermatologists.