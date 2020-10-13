KINFAYV

High Density Foam Roller Set

ULTIMATE FOAM ROLLER SET: The muscle roller set included a 18” large foam roller is made of high density, extra firm expanded polypropylene (EPP), which helps you increase circulation to sore and tight muscles, providing relief from pain. A massage stick, a yoga stretching strap, a deep tissue massage ball, a spike massage ball, 5 resistance loop band and a travel bag. A complete set all in one for beginners, serious athletes, yoga enthusiasts and massage therapists. LONG MUSCLE ROLLER STICK: The muscle roller stick provides deep tissue massage for foot, calves, legs, hamstring, back, glutes, quads, neck, back, shoulders and more. It has anti-slip handles and 5 rolling sections, which work perfectly to ease muscle soreness, aid recovery, reduce stiffness and pain before and after workouts. 2 MASSAGE BALLS & 1 STRECHING BAND: The spiky massage ball is perfect for trigger points on hands, feet and planter fasciitis. The deep tissue massage ball pinpoints and alleviates those muscle knots found in the glut or pecks. The stretching band will help you stretch your arms and legs and it is made from eco-friendly, non-toxic, odor free & latex-free material. 5 RESISTANCE LOOP BANDS: They will help you improve strength, flexibility and physical endurance. The resistance bands will increase the effectiveness of your exercises as well as a huge help for rehabilitation, physical therapy, recovery or to increase mobility. 5 different resistance levels. RELIEVES TENSION AND PAIN - Total body kit designed to ease pain and soothe aches faster. These tools are recommended by physical therapist, chiropractors and massage therapists. Trigger point physical therapy, muscle soreness relief including all key areas such as Lower and Upper Back, Neck, Knee, Hamstrings, Quads and Shoulders. Perfect for self-myofascial release for all sports enthusiasts, CrossFit, Pilates, Bodybuilding, Running, Weight Training, Yoga.