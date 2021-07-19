Under Armour

High Crossback Zip Sports Bra

$55.00

Delivers strategic support, tailored for high-support activities like running, court sports & field sports Fixed performance foam pads provide extra coverage & support while still delivering breathability Full zip front for easy on/off can be locked into place during wear with a quick push down Mesh lining & insets provide extra ventilation Smooth, sweat-wicking band has easy hook & eye closure for easy on & off Super-smooth, double-layer HeatGear® fabric delivers superior next-to-skin feel & lasting comfort Material wicks sweat & dries really fast 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction