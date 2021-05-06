Mented

For Eyebrows On Fleek - Get the brows that frame your features best. With this eyebrow filler, you can create well-defined brows that look naturally beautiful. Complete Eyebrow Kit in 1 Pencil - This pencil features a twist-up design with the high precision tip on one end and an eyebrow spoolie on the other for easy grooming. So, you can create the most flattering brows with just one product. Stays Put All Day Long - Designed for hassle-free application, our waterproof, highly pigmented brow pencil defines perfectly. Our eyebrow pencil lets you easily craft a bold or natural korean makeup look that lasts for more than 10 hours. Cruelty-Free Brow Makeup - We don't experiment on animals. This eyebrow makeup is vegan and it does not contain fragrance, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, Gmos, triclosan or gluten. In 4 Natural-Looking Shades - Complementing your eye makeup with the best-looking brows is easy with our eyebrow filler. Available in 4 shades that blend seamlessly with your natural brows: Light Brown, Medium Brown, Dark Brown and Black Brown. Mented Cosmetics believes that every woman should be able to find herself in the world of beauty. That’s why we had women of different complexions try out our Eyebrow Pencil to validate its usefulness. This way, you can be sure that it delivers its promise of enhancing your look while complementing your natural color beautifully. Defines Your Eyebrows Our brown eyebrow pencils have a high precision point that allows you to create natural-looking eyebrows on fleek with just a few strokes. It’s so easy to use. No wonder many consider it as the go-to eyebrow kit for women and one of the most suitable eyebrow kits for beginners! Your 2-in-1 Eyebrow Kit To enhance your brows, define their shape and fill them in with the use of the high precision tip (with or without using an eyebrow stencil). Then, groom them with the spoolie eyebrow brush on the other end to further enhance shape. For Gorgeously Defined Brows Rain or Shine This waterproof brow makeup does more than just give your brows the high definition they deserve. It also keeps them looking perfect throughout the day, lasting more than 10 hours on average. Take your pick from 4 naturally gorgeous shades: Brow You Know - Light Brown Brow or Later - Medium Brown Brow Down - Deep Brown Take a Brow - Black Brown Enhances Your Natural Beauty without Cruelty None of the products in our line-up is subjected to trials involving animals. With this, we use only safe, necessary ingredients devoid of fragrance, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic dyes, Gmos, triclosan, or gluten. From a Company That Celebrates Beauty in Diversity Discover a wide selection of makeup and beauty products especially made to get you compliMENTED for your natural beauty. We got eye makeup, lipstick, foundation, primer, makeup brush kit, bronzer, and more!