Lee

High Baggy Sun Skies

$169.95

Buy Now Review It

At Universal Store

100% Cotton Eco Air Denim: Sustainable evolution of Lee's original air denim. This ultimate lightweight fabric innovation is made up of 100% organic cotton & saves on water and energy thanks to technology that uses natural indigo dye processes Rips may extend naturally with wear. To minimise blowouts, take extra care when putting on your garment and avoid washing after each wear Zip Fly Rise: 32cm Inside leg length: 77cm Cold machine wash inside out Wash separately Made in: China SKU: 162094